Southside ICON of the Week – Stephanie Bramlett

Stephanie Bramlett is the director of seniors at the Beech Grove Senior Center. Her main focus is to provide resources for the seniors and/or their families when they need it and provide a fun and active center for them to enjoy and keep them moving. She also plans and books trips with travel agencies for the seniors to get out and see things and places.

Bramlett has spent her time and life serving and providing for others: her kids, seniors, and family. She reconnected with the man of her dreams later in life. He played football and she was a cheerleader captain in junior high school, and they had grown up in the same area all their lives. At one time they were neighbors. “Life is great, and I love our life,” Bramlett said.

What do you consider your greatest virtue?

My honesty – if you do not want to know the truth, then you should not ask me. I believe that everyone needs to know the truth when they are asking for it.

What do you most deplore in others?

People that can lie for their own personal gain

What do you like most about working on the Southside of Indy?

The people in my community

If you had to live anywhere else, where would it be?

I would like to visit a lot of different places, but the only place I want to live is in my small town of Beech Grove.

If you could begin life over, what would you change?

Honestly, my life has not been easy, but I would not want to change a single thing because the challenges that I overcame made me who I am today and brought me to the place I am at. And I LOVE where I am right now.

If money weren’t an issue, where would you spend it?

If money were not an issue, I would spend the money on the people in my town.

What makes you happiest?

Feeding my family and my senior citizens a home-cooked meal and hearing how much they enjoyed it

What is your favorite vacation spot?

Clearwater, Fla

What do you do with idle time?

My homemade cinnamon rolls in the winter and growing vegetables in my garden in the summer. And canning food for my family in the fall.

What is it that makes you angry?

Someone taking advantage of others

What do you do to escape from reality?

Take my seniors on trips and watch them make memories and enjoy themselves. Also, taking vacations with my husband, our kids, and our grandkids.

What/who is the greatest love of your life?

My husband, kids, and grandkids

What is the quality you most like in a person?

Kindness

What is your greatest extravagance?

Shoes

What is your favorite restaurant?

Margaritas Mexican Restaurant on State Road 135 and Smith Valley Road in Greenwood

Who is the person most influential in your life?

My husband

What are your fears/phobias?

That my kids would not have anything that they could be proud of their mom for

Which talent would you most like to possess?

Planner

What do you most value in your friends?

Their giving hearts

Who is your favorite historical figure?

I would say Rosa Parks. She was a hard-working woman that stood up for what was right and no matter the cost she did not waiver.

What is your greatest regret?

Not being a stronger mom for my kids when they were youngWhat tenet do you live by?

Always try to lend a helping hand to those who need it