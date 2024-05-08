Amanda Fulwider, Hendricks County ICON of the Week

Amanda Fulwider is the mortgage officer at North Salem State Bank, where she has worked for 10 years. Fulwider has a finance degree from Indiana State University. Fulwider and her husband, Jesse, a Captain of Investigations at the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department, grew up in Putnam County They have resided and worked in Danville for over 25 years. They have three boys, Garrett, Braxton, and Sutton. Garrett is a graduate of Purdue University, Braxton is currently a sophomore at Indiana University of Indianapolis, and Sutton is a junior at Danville Community High School. Fulwider is active in Danville Rotary, Women’s Giving Circle, NSSB’s Commitment to the Community, and a board member of the Danville Chamber of Commerce. Currently, Fulwider is a contestant in the Hendricks County Dancing with the Stars, which is out of her comfort zone. She always encourages her boys to step out of their comfort, so she felt she had to walk the talk.

1. What do you consider your greatest virtue?

Compassion and generosity. I love to offer my assistance in any way I can. It is fulfilling to see joy in the faces of people that I can help.

2. What do you most deplore in others?

Negativity. I always try to find a positive in bad situations with my boys. Life is too short to focus on the negative.

3. What do you like most about working in Hendricks County?

The community networking and events. The people of Hendricks County generally care about the success of our county. Everyone is welcoming and helpful.

4. If you had to live anywhere else, where would it be?

New York City. I grew up visiting my aunt. It is some of the best memories. I love the free spirit, fast speed, and yummy food.

5. If you could begin life over, what would you change?

Volunteer more. In my earlier ages, life was busy raising my family. Now that I have more time, I love spending my time volunteering.

6. If money weren’t an issue, where would you spend it?

Traveling. Our country is full of amazing landmarks. I would spend all my time sightseeing.

7. What makes you happiest?

My family. We have so much fun together creating great memories. Most of our time together is spent laughing.

8. What is your favorite vacation spot?

The beach. There is nothing better than the sun shining, sitting in the wind, listening to the ocean, and sand on your toes.

9. What do you do with your idle time?

When I have downtime, I enjoy working in my yard, hiking, exercising, and spending time with my family and friends. I also love listening to live music.

10. What is it that makes you angry?

People being disrespectful. And if you ask my boys, laziness.

11. What do you do to escape from reality?

I am a nerd. Reading and crosswords are my go-to when I need a break.

12. What/who is the greatest love of your life?

My husband. He has always been my biggest cheerleader. He’s honest and encourages me in all my ventures.

13. What is the quality you most like in a person?

Friendliness. Being around people that are friendly and loving life makes life a better place. Laughing and smiles on the face is the best.

14. What is your greatest extravagance?

Adventures with my family. The most recent was the Purdue game in Arizona. It was the most amazing experience, and we all had a wonderful time. It has been one of the best times that we have had as a family…..a win would have made it even better but we made it there! Boiler Up!

15. What is your favorite restaurant?

Bridges in Greencastle, but Mason Inn is a close second.

16. Who is the person most influential in your life?

My aunt Jo, that lives in New York. She has been my inspiration in most of my life decisions. Whether it be professional decisions, raising my boys, or taking adventures, she was the role model that I wanted to be. Not only was she an amazing aunt to me, but she also is to my boys.

17. What are your fears/phobias?

Heights! I hate roller coasters and waterslides…..anything that takes me up and goes down quickly. Also, I am fearful of what is beneath the deep waters of the ocean……there are sharks out there.

18. Which talent would you most like to possess?

Creativity. I am mathematically minded, so I lack vision for decorating and being creative.

19. What do you most value in your friends?

Loyalty

20. Who is your favorite historical figure?

I do not know about my favorite because there are so many incredible figures of our history. But I recently watched a documentary about Harriet Tubman. Her bravery and determination is inspiring. She was powerful and showed no fear in her mission to help her people.

21. What is your greatest regret?

Worrying too much when my children were younger. Making sure they were always on the right path. I am sure that is a part of parenthood. My boys have done well and taken those paths that made them happy, so maybe those sleepless nights helped. I wish I had been more in the moment rather than concerned about tomorrow. 22. What tenet do you live by?

Make wise choices, and be grateful.