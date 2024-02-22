Wanamaker native honored at 10th annual ASPIRE awards gala

OneAmerica Financial recognized 11 associates as ASPIRE honorees, celebrating their outstanding performance on behalf of the organization. The associates were honored at the organization’s 10th annual ASPIRE Awards gala at the Indiana History Center.

The ASPIRE values — Achievement, Stewardship, Partnership, Integrity, Responsiveness and Excellence — guide OneAmerica Financial associates in all work endeavors. Associates are nominated for the annual honor by peers, supervisors or project partners. The 11 associates honored were chosen from 251 associates who received a record number of nearly 400 nominations. Over the duration of the program, 105 associates have been celebrated.

“I am continually inspired by the way OneAmerica Financial associates fully embody our ASPIRE values,” said Scott Davison, chairman, president and CEO of OneAmerica Financial. “The ASPIRE Awards have been a culture-driving event for us to celebrate what greatness looks like at our organization. This year’s honorees exemplify the ideal of empowerment with accountability and our commitment to creating greater financial security.”

For 17 years, Davaney has gone above and beyond to support the organization and its leaders. As the director for the administrative center of excellence, Devaney built the program from the ground up, implementing process consistency, continuity of service, and seamless and sophisticated support across the enterprise.

• Pinkins has been with the companies of OneAmerica Financial for 17 years, where he has been a champion of local engagement, leading the company in efforts to give back and support the local community. His impact is felt both internally and externally through his work as a co-chair of the BOLD (Black Associates at OneAmerica Financial Leading Change and Impacting Diversity) business resource group, his support of the OneAmerica Financial Pathways Program and his involvement with Easterseals.

The ASPIRE Excellence in Execution honorees were Simon Herbert, senior director, IT, business relationship management; Kaitlan Rose, actuary, senior director, valuation; and Angie Vennall, illustrations manager, Individual Life and Financial Services.

• In his 12 years with the organization, Herbert has been a change champion and key communicator across all levels of OneAmerica Financial. His unwavering commitment to providing high-quality underwriting solutions includes 30 separate integrations that touch 12 internal OneAmerica Financial technical applications. With his exceptional partnership skills, integrity and responsiveness, Herbert continues to make the most of opportunities to improve the organization.

• Rose is known for driving innovation and positive change through her solution-focused mindset and her way of embracing change. Ten years into her tenure with the organization, Rose has been essential in implementing data driven solutions and automation processes. Rose is actively involved in leading the Actuarial Executive Development Program, leading the actuarial Stronger Voice for Women group, and is an enthusiastic and active member of the Actuarial Inclusion, Diversity and Equity (AIDE) team.

• Vennall has demonstrated year after year what it means to embody the ASPIRE values. Known for her drive for excellence, resourcefulness and analytic way of thinking, Vennall works collaboratively to get things done and grow talent. Vennall has been with the organization for 13 years.

Southside native Angie Vennall, an illustrations manager for Individual Life and Financial Services, was one of 11 OneAmerica Financial employees honored at the 10th annual ASPIRE awards. (Submitted photo)

The ASPIRE Excellence in Partnership honoree was Matt Asher, business development, Retirement Services. Asher’s infectious positive attitude, purposeful leadership, inclusive approach and drive to develop meaningful relationships demonstrate his strong work ethic and passion for what he does. Throughout his 11-year tenure, Asher has shown he is an excellent and proactive communicator with an inclusive approach to collaboration.

The ASPIRE Outstanding Leadership honorees were Megan Bickel, director, product compliance, legal; and Nate Luepke, actuary, senior director, Retirement Services.

• During her six years with the companies of OneAmerica Financial, Bickel has effectively led several major initiatives with superb work ethic. Bickel is the picture of an ideal leader and has a special way of pulling people together to come up with workable solutions. A strong communicator and collaborator, Bickel models continued self-development and inspires all of those around her.

• Luepke, in his 26-year tenure with the organization, has been instrumental in building business and teams from inception through execution, most recently pension risk transfer. He has built and maintained mutual trust with several key external groups and understands what it means to be a good steward. Luepke champions the development of his team and works to create a culture of empowerment with accountability.

The Aspire Outstanding Team Impact honorees were Alexandra Howard, underwriting manager, employee benefits; Kim Kochan, enterprise operations, Retirement Services; and Rick Sica, senior application engineer, IT.

• Howard, in her nine years with the organization, is known for being a fair, positive and high-achieving partner in underwriting. Because of Howard and the importance she places on team support, her team is strong, united and knowledgeable, resulting in increased engagement and focus on team, improved turnaround time, and enhanced partnership and trust with the distribution team.

• Kochan is a go-to problem solver, performing her work with high levels of effort, skill and effectiveness. Over the course of her seven-year career with the organization, her efficiency, responsiveness and attention to detail has earned her a reputation for executing complex processing projects with an extraordinary level of care and excellence.

• Through his impressive 32-year tenure with the companies of OneAmerica Financial, Sica has become a highly valued project partner and has been a shining example of ASPIRE values. His reliability and consistency have earned him a place as one of the most sought-after application engineers in the organization.

The ASPIRE Awards program was created in 2014 to celebrate top-performing OneAmerica Financial associates who live the company’s ASPIRE values and have demonstrated a consistent track record of success serving our customers and financial professionals.