The best time to book your travel plans

By Amy Maharas

We are approaching what is referred to as “Wave Season” in the travel industry. This is the time of year when guests often plan travel for the year and a “wave” of new clients reaches out to travel professionals for help with doing so.

January through March often bring some of the best travel promotions of the year, especially tempting to those of us who experience the “winter blues.” Who doesn’t want to escape Indiana winters to sip pina coladas on the beach or climb the Sydney Harbour Bridge in Australia? (I admit, my fear of heights would be a challenge for that one!)

Wave season is when cruise lines typically offer the best discounts. Many cruise lines experienced their best “wave season” yet in 2023, and 2024 is looking to be another great year for the cruise industry. Whether guests are looking to cruise on an ocean or river cruise, there will be some great deals to be had! Reach out to a local travel professional to find out more about wave season offerings.