Southside construction update

Compiled by Nicole Davis

I-69 Johnson County: The exit ramp from northbound State Road 37 to Smith Valley Road is expected to open late this week or early next. The ramp to northbound S.R. 37 will open about a week later. When the Smith Valley Road interchange is fully open, the traffic signal at S.R. 37 and Fairview Road will be removed. Northbound S.R. 37 will have a single lane condition from S.R. 144 to Olive Branch Road until the end of year. The right lane of northbound S.R. 37 will be closed from Stotts Creek to Big Bend Road for work to stabilize a hillside. This two-mile single lane restriction will begin today and continue for approximately six months.

Gov. Holcomb, INDOT declare Winter Weather Preparedness Week in Indiana

Much of Indiana experienced an arctic blast last week, and some saw measurable snow. Although temperatures are leveling out out for early November, the Indiana Department of Transportation urges Hoosiers to be prepared as winter approaches. Gov. Eric Holcomb proclaimed Nov. 5 – 11 Winter Weather Preparedness Week in Indiana. Along with the National Weather Service and other agencies, INDOT is encouraging the traveling public to use this week as a reminder to take steps to prepare for potential hazards that come with winter weather.

For safe travel, INDOT offers the following tips: keep an emergency kit; slow down and adjust travel to conditions, especially on snow covered roads; never tailgate or drive beside a snowplow, as the driver’s visibility may be limited. If you must pass, do so carefully; be prepared in case of a crash and becoming stranded; always carry an emergency kit in your vehicle with food, water, a phone charger, sand or cat litter, flares or bright LED alternatives, a flashlight, and blankets; keep your vehicle full of gas and check your battery, fluids and spare tire. Snowplow drivers typically work 12-hour shifts during a storm and on average, take two-to-three hours to complete a full route. INDOT has prepared for winter operations by hiring seasonal snowplow drivers, completing training with current staff, inspecting equipment, and securing materials, like salt. For information about road conditions during a winter storm, visit 511in.org.

State awards the city of Greenwood with a grant to improve roads

The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has announced the recipients of the 2023 Community Crossings Matching Grant Call for Projects during its second round. The City of Greenwood has been awarded $1 million to make upgrades to local roads and bridges. The city will use the $1 million to complete paving projects on various roads, including Georgetown Road, Leah Way, Pilgrim Road and more. An additional $1 million will be contributed by the city for a total estimated cost of $2 million to accomplish local projects including asphalt base repairs, milling and overlays on 4.7 miles of roadways. Earlier this year, Greenwood completed a full reconstruction of Kensington Park Road, paving projects in the Forest Park subdivision, a partial reconstruction of Alexander Street and a structural overlay of Averitt Road. These upgrades as well as a new concrete curb, updated driveway approaches and the installation of underdrains were made possible from the funds received through Community Crossing grant opportunities in 2022. For more information and updates on city projects, visit greenwood.in.gov.