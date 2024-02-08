Roncalli senior awarded the Youth Virtues, Valor and Vision Award

On Monday, Jan. 29, Roncalli senior Juliana Riddle was recognized as the National Catholic Education Association’s (NCEA) Youth Virtues, Valor and Vision Award winner. This award was presented by the Archdiocese of Indianapolis Superintendent Dr. Brian Disney joined by Assistant Superintendent Joe Hansen and Assistant Superintendent Sarah Watson.

This award recognizes students in elementary and secondary schools across the nation, who through selfless service, determination, innovation and ideals are changing the world while bearing witness to their Catholic faith. These community champions are students who go above and beyond their daily routines to exemplify a missionary discipleship in service to others.

Pictured, from left to right: Fr. Peter Marshall, Assistant Superintendent Sarah Watson, Juliana’s parents, Richard and Megan Riddle and Stacy and Kris Chaney, Juliana Riddle, Superintendent Dr. Brian Disney, Roncalli President Chuck Weisenbach and Assistant Superintendent Joe Hansen. (Submitted photo)

The recipient of this award receives national recognition through NCEA and a Chromebook from Archangel Education and Technology. Juliana has completed over 700 service hours during her time as a Roncalli student. She currently serves on Roncalli’s Campus Ministry Student Leadership Team, volunteers at St. Vincent de Paul and mentors hundreds of youth while leading retreats and youth ministry activities at her parish, St. Jude.

One of Riddle’s teachers said, “What stands out about Juliana is her character: she truly practices what she says and believes. The way she carries herself, shows kindness and compassion to those around her and genuinely lives her faith are just a few of the many reasons there is no one else more deserving of this award.”

Her parents, Stacy and Kris Chaney and Richard and Megan Riddle, and her pastor, Father Peter Marshall from St. Jude, were alongside Juliana as she was presented as this year’s NCEA Youth Virtues, Valor and Vision award recipient.