Roncalli earns AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award

Roncalli has earned the College Board AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award for achieving high female representation in AP Computer Science A. This award recognizes schools that are closing the gender gap and expanding young women’s access to computer science.

More than 1,100 institutions achieved either 50% or higher female representation in one of the two AP computer science courses or a percentage of the female computer science exam takers meeting or exceeding that of the school’s female population during the 2022-23 school year. In 2023, Roncalli was one of 225 recognized in the category of AP Computer Science A.

“We are thrilled to congratulate our female AP computer science students and Mr. Ben North, science department chair, on this award,” said Roncalli Principal Kevin Banich (Roncalli 2009). “Roncalli is only one of two schools in the state of Indiana to earn this distinction. We are honored that our school earned this recognition and look forward to seeing these students pursue and achieve success in the field of computer science.”

Mr. Ben North in his Computer Science A class, which was recognized for including a high female representation. (Submitted photo)

AP Computer Science A students learn to design and implement computer programs that solve problems relevant to today’s society. AP Computer Science A continues to grow, and female participation has increased 69% since 2017 to 24,147 women. Overall, AP computer science course participation has increased 147% since 2017, broadening STEM career opportunities for more students.

“Computer science is the source code of our economy and much of the career landscape,” said Trevor Packer, head of the AP Program. “In the six years since we began the AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award, it’s been heartening to see schools like Roncalli welcome so many more young women into this vital field.”

This honor recognizes the outstanding work Roncalli is doing to engage more female students in computer science. Research shows that female students who take AP computer science are more likely to major in computer science in college compared to female students of similar background and academic preparation who didn’t take AP computer science courses. Roncalli is preparing female students for the high-paying, in-demand jobs of the future and giving them the opportunity to help solve some of society’s most challenging problems.