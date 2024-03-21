Roncalli announces 2024 valedictorian and salutatorian

Senior Emily Sering was named the valedictorian, and senior Lachlan Borders was named salutatorian for the Roncalli High School class of 2024.

Emily Sering excelled both inside and outside of the classroom. Earning the Academic Honors Diploma with Distinction, she will graduate with a 4.47 cumulative GPA. She has taken 38 semesters of classes at the Honors level and above, has volunteered over 900 service hours and plans to pursue a career in mathematics. Throughout her high school career, she has embodied hard work as a student council co-president, captain of her varsity soccer team, co-leader of Roncalli Community Service Club, board member of Anna’s Celebration of Life Foundation, and an active member of the youth ministry at her parish.

Her guidance counselor stated, “Emily walks the walk, and remains consistent in her beliefs. Her sincerity is evident, and she exudes joy. She is beloved, as validated by her being voted prom queen. It has been my privilege to have known her since she was a very young child and to watch her grow into the amazing young lady she is today.” Emily graduated from St. Jude Catholic School and is the daughter of Jill and Joseph Sering.

Emily Sering, valedictorian, and Lachlan Borders, salutatorian, Roncalli class of 2024. (Submitted photo)

Lachlan Borders has shown incredible dedication throughout high school. He is an Indiana Rising Star, a state spell bowl champion, an Indiana Academic All Star Nominee and is earning an Academic Honors Diploma with Distinction taking one of the hardest course loads a student at Roncalli can take. Lachlan attended St. Roch Catholic School and plans to study finance and business in college. He is the son of Alicia and Jeff Borders.

With Roncalli High School putting a large emphasis on the traits of its namesake, Saint John XXIII, Lachlan’s band director wrote, “Lachlan dedicates his time and service every week performing in Mass. He has amazing character and maturity. He is always kind and never complains. He has such a busy schedule and still puts others first. I have never known him to turn down an opportunity, even if it means he has to sacrifice other things. He is a great leader and leads by example. Others look up to his character.”

Roncalli Principal Kevin Banich (Roncalli 2009) said, “We are extremely proud of this well-deserved honor for Emily and Lachlan. Their transcripts and records speak for themselves in terms of the excellence that they have achieved. When you look beyond their records and transcripts, you will find two incredible young adults who have made a positive impact on Roncalli!”