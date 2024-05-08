Restaurant Highlight – Arni’s

“Meet You at Arni’s”…as the slogan says, ask anyone that lives or works in Hendricks County or the Indy Metro Area if they’ve eaten at Arni’s, and most likely they have. The first Arni’s opened in 1965, and has been going strong ever since. Arni’s Restaurant is a family-owned Italian and pizza restaurant with 18 locations throughout central and southern Indiana.

Arni’s is known for its signature pizzas, quality service, and family atmosphere. Well-known for their pizzas, boasting more than 14 different types of pizzas, they also have a wide variety of food on their menu, anything from delicious and shareable appetizers, seven types of burgers to try, pasta entrees, lunch combos such as soup/salad and salad/pizza, salads, and tasty sandwiches. Open for lunch daily at 11 a.m. It’s a great place to grab lunch with a co-worker or friend.