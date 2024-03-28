‘Realizing the Dream’ recipient thanks Roncalli educator

Twenty-nine first-generation Indiana college students got a boost to their education funds this academic year and re-connected with influential educators who helped along the way after being named “Realizing the Dream” recipients by Independent Colleges of Indiana (ICI). These 29 scholarship recipients, one from each of Indiana’s private, nonprofit colleges and universities, were celebrated at the Eiteljorg Museum.

Made possible by a grant from Lilly Endowment Inc., the scholarship program annually recognizes first-generation college students from ICI colleges and universities. Students are selected for the $4,000 award for outstanding achievement as they successfully advance toward completing their bachelor’s degrees.

To honor recipients, ICI created individual videos of each student describing what it means to them to be a first-generation college student and thanking the influential educator they have chosen to honor. Videos can be found at icindiana.org/rtd.

“Thanks to the continued support of Lilly Endowment, we get the opportunity to hear the inspiring stories of these first-generation students and the impact local educators have had on their drive to succeed academically,” said Dottie L. King, ICI’s president and CEO. “These scholarship awards will provide critical support for these young people who are dreaming of future success.”



Sierra Adkins, a graduate or Roncalli High School and current student at Hanover College, with Gerard Striby, community service coordinator at Roncalli. (Photo courtesy of Miss Cara Photography)

In addition to the students’ scholarship awards, the influential educators also receive $1,000 in professional development grants.

Listed below are the Realizing the Dream recipients and the colleges they are attending, as well as the teacher they’ve named as their most influential educator and school where they taught the recipient.

Skyler Journey Cosby, Franklin College

Beth Klinker, Sacred Heart Elementary School

Sierra Adkins, Hanover College

Gerard Striby, Roncalli High School

Stephany Gutierrez, Marian University

Patricia Lawton, Central Nine Career Center

Sha’Quan Logan, University of Indianapolis

Pat Higgins, Brown Intermediate School