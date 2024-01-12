Outlook on 2024

Looking ahead to the new year, Greenwood Mayor Mark W. Myers share plans for infrastructure, the economy and other developments

Compiled by Nancy Hammerstrom

Mark W. Myers

Mayor, Greenwood

Going into a new term as mayor, what will be some of your top priorities?

We are in the beginning stages of engineering the expansion of Smith Valley Road from State Road 135 to Emerson Avenue. This is an exciting and much-needed project that will take multiple years to complete. We are also working with an engineering company to look at widening Main Street from Five Points Road to approximately Airport Parkway. We will be coordinating with State Highway on improving traffic flow under I-65 and at Sheek Road.

The city was granted an Excess Tax Levy which will allow us to hire 12 additional public safety employees. We will be working quickly to get the application process going.

Newly finished intersection of Main Street and Madison Avenue open to residents. (Photos courtesy of the City of Greenwood)

What do you feel was the biggest highlight to the city last year?

The completion of the downtown Main Street and Madison Avenue intersection along with the sidewalk widening in those areas has been very successful. It is great to see so many people using our trails system and to see our downtown businesses thriving.

What is the biggest challenge the city overcame in 2023? How did it do so?

The city applied for an excess tax levy in the fall of 2023. In Late December it was denied by the Department of Local Government Finance. I made a call and was able to get a meeting with the commissioner of that department. He made a special exception and met with my team the day before New Year’s Eve. He had his top staff attend and after explaining the need the city filed an addendum to the request and it was approved.

Construction at the Greenwood Sports Park continues ahead of its opening in 2024.

What projects are you most looking forward to this year? We started work on our new Sports Park at I-65 and Worthsville Road last year. This is a park with four baseball diamonds, four softball diamonds, a playground with splash pad and a soccer field. This should be finished in the spring and the fields will be ready for use in the fall.