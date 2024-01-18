Mutual Savings Bank announces new chief financial officer

Mutual Savings Bank, Johnson County’s only locally based financial institution, has announced the addition of a new chief financial officer (CFO).

Paul Arab joined the leadership team and will oversee the financial operations of the bank. “People make the difference in a team-oriented company. Our search to fill our vacant CFO position allowed us to meet an incredibly talented individual who has the desire to join a company where his contributions will truly make a difference,” stated David A. Coffey, president and CEO. “He has the banking background and credentials to make an immediate impact to our bank. We were fortunate to find such a quality individual to round out our senior management team, and we are thrilled to embrace Paul, his wife, Becca, and their three children to the Mutual Savings Bank family!”

Paul Arab, CFO of Mutual Savings Bank. (Submitted photo)

Arab has worked in the banking industry in a variety of positions of increasing responsibility for 15 years. Most recently, he served as senior vice president of Audit and Advisory Services at Home Federal Bank of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn. He is a certified public accountant (CPA) and has a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree in economics from East Tennessee State University as well as an AICPA Leadership Graduate (2018).

In addition to being a CPA, he holds certifications as global management accountant (CGMA), internal auditor (CIA), information systems auditor (CISA), information technology professional (CITP), and data privacy solutions engineer (CDPSE). He excels in his area of expertise and has received two international awards –– the Elijah Watt Sells Award for Accounting and the Williams S. Smith Gold Award for Internal Audit –– in recognition of his achievements.