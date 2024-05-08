Local Business Spotlight – Express Employment Professionals

1. How many years has Express Employment Professionals been in business, and what inspired you to start/purchase/work with this business?

Express Indy South opened its doors in July of 2005, followed by Express Columbus, Ind. in 2014. My inspiration to start these businesses stemmed from a desire to establish Express as a prominent employment resource on the Southside of Indy. After years of extensive travel in my previous roles, I yearned for a business venture that would afford me more time with my family while allowing me to serve the local community as a leader. This journey has enabled me to be actively involved in various community initiatives, helping over 350 local companies in the area find the talent they need, and foster a successful family life, celebrating 31 years of marriage and raising two successful college student athletes.

2. Are you the original owner?

Yes, I am the original owner of both local franchises—Indy South and Columbus. The Express Employment Professionals franchise has been around for 40 years.

3. Describe your typical workday.

These days, my focus revolves around leading and developing my team of leaders, collaborating with local business owners alongside our business development team, and overseeing financial operations as the CFO.

4. What inspires your work, and what sets you apart from everyone else?

Personally, my passion lies in helping others succeed. I know that when others succeed, the team succeeds. At Express, we have a culture of serving others and inspiring hope. It’s really hard when you are trying to find that right employee or you are looking for a new job. Our goal is to help others see hope in the process and truly make a difference in the lives of others.

5. If you could go back to the beginning knowing what you know now, what would you have done differently?

I really have no regrets. Starting our Express franchise has been one of the greatest decisions I have made. Express has helped over 30,000+ people locally find work over the last 19 years. I guess if I had to do anything differently, I might have started the business even earlier. I would also say though, that all the experiences I had prior to Express and the leaders I was able to work with and for really set me up for the success that our business has experienced.

6. What’s your best advice for someone who wants to start their own business?

I tell anyone looking to start a business to be ready to sell — not just products or services, but a vision and purpose. Be ready to inspire a group of people through the challenges and the ups and downs. Owning your own business can be the most rewarding thing, but it’s not about you. It’s about getting a group of people to all row the same way towards a meaningful purpose.

Check out the owner:

Name: Mike Heffner

Occupation: Owner/President

How long have you worked with Express Employment Professionals? Tell me a little about your background and how you developed your skill set.

I started the business in 2005 (19 years ago). Prior to this venture, I served as a national account manager for Owens Corning and held various sales positions in the building material industry.

What has been your biggest success to date, and what has been your biggest challenge?

I am most proud of being awarded the Express Fab Five award in 2007, Franchisee of the Year in 2011, and the Greenwood Chambers Trendsetter award in 2012. We have been an Express Gold Circle of Excellence office 12 of the past 14 years as well. I have also been proud of how we have diversified our product offering and now also represent professional recruiting with the relaunch in 2022 of the Specialized Recruiting Group.

We are in the people business – that is a challenge.

What inspires you to hit the ground running each morning?

Helping people succeed and knowing the work we are doing every single day makes a difference in someone’s life. I have witnessed thousands of people’s lives changed because they have a new job. It’s very fulfilling to hear from former people we have placed into jobs tell us their success stories.

Tell me some of your hobbies, outside of working for Express Employment Professionals?

Outside of work, I’ve spent most of my time watching my daughter on the softball diamond and supporting my son on the golf course. My wife, Kelly, and I love spending time with family and friends at our lake house and being out on the water.

What’s an interesting fact about your business that most people don’t know?

Many people think of Express as only helping companies fill temporary assignments. Most of our client companies utilize us to help them hire the people they need. Some of those companies do utilize us to help find extra short-term help but we’re truly a full-service employment agency. Many do not know that about 30 percent of our business is helping office and professional level people find jobs through our Specialized Recruiting Group. Many of these roles offer competitive salaries exceeding $100,000.

What’s an interesting fact about you that most people don’t know?

I am a certified PADI scuba diver and I’ve enjoyed diving for over 20 years.