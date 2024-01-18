Ivy Tech Columbus announces new Campus Board of Trustees member

Ivy Tech Community College has appointed Jillean Battle, an experienced finance executive, to the Campus Board of Trustees for the college’s Columbus service area.

Battle joins the nine-member board that guides the college, which includes approving the campus’ budget and serving as student and community advocates. She will represent Johnson County, which is included in the Ivy Tech Columbus service area. Ivy Tech Columbus serves Bartholomew, Decatur, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson and Shelby counties.

“Jillean’s extensive professional skills will help elevate our campus board and ensure we are operating with the best intentions for our students and communities,” said Ivy Tech Columbus Chancellor Dr. Steven Combs. “We welcome her to the board and look forward to working with her to expand our services in Johnson County and the other communities we serve.”

Ivy Tech’s State Board of Trustees appoints campus trustees with the aim of keeping the campus in touch with the needs of its service area. Board members represent various economic sectors, including commerce, manufacturing, healthcare, agriculture and education.

Jillean Battle will represent Johnson County on the nine-member board. (Submitted photo)

“Ivy Tech provides quality education that is accessible to our community members and can help prepare them for a better future,” Battle said. “I am excited to serve on the Campus Board of Trustees and will advocate for the students and communities Ivy Tech Columbus serves in an effort to continue the invaluable work of the college.”

Battle is a result-focused executive with extensive treasury management and financial reporting experience. She is a licensed attorney and privacy professional who has served as the Deputy Treasurer of Indiana and Missouri and Chief Privacy Officer of South Carolina.

She earned a law degree from Indiana University McKinney School of Law and a bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Berkeley. She is a member of the Indianapolis Bar Association, International Association of Privacy Professionals, The Exchange at the IUL and Marion County Bar Association.

Battle also has experience as an Ivy Tech instructor, having previously taught communication courses as an adjunct instructor.