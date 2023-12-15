Navigation
ICON Media Lifestyle The Southside Times Views

Help not wanted as an emergency contact

By Dick Wolfsie

This story was inspired by an actual event. The names have not been changed.

It was about 3 a.m. when Mary Ellen nudged me and asked, “Are you having a medical emergency?”

I was sleeping peacefully and until she woke me up, enjoying a great dream. I was a bit woozy.

“Who are you?” I asked Mary Ellen. “And where is Margot Robbie?”

“Very funny. Dick, I just got a text on my cell phone that you called for emergency assistance. I didn’t see the message right away. Are you OK?”

I looked at my phone and sure enough there was a call to 911. Then suddenly I received another text from Nettie, our longtime housekeeper.

“Dick, it’s Nettie. Are you OK? I just got an alert on my phone that you were having some kind of crisis.”

I texted back, “In what kind of crisis would I need you?”

“I thought maybe you spilled something on the rug when you went for a late-night snack and didn’t want Mary Ellen to see it in the morning.”

My wife and I were very perplexed as to why Nettie even got the alert. Then another text arrived. It was from Patty Spitler, my former co-host years ago on WISH-TV and a well-known TV personality.

“Are you OK, Dick?” she asked. “I just got a 911 alert you were having some serious problems. Do you need help with an ad-lib or a funny last line for your column? Can’t this wait ‘till the morning?

I apologized to Patty and told her it was a false alarm. Then a final text. This time from my brother in New York who drives for Uber. The emergency text had awakened him.

“Dick, it’s Peter. If you are having serious health issues, I can’t help you right away. But if it’s a real emergency, I can be there in 12 hours, but that’s going to run you about $1,500 and I refuse to come back light (this is cab talk for having no passenger on the return trip).

Mary Ellen finally figured it all out. I must have listed Nettie, Patty and my brother as alternative contacts on my phone health app in case Mary Ellen couldn’t be reached. Why I had picked two of those particular people, I have no clue. I decided to change my emergency contacts. But I needed to find volunteers who would be available and willing to help at a moment’s notice. Mary Ellen finally agreed to remain a contact, but it took a little convincing and an expensive dinner out. My brother was a bad option. He’s too far away and much too expensive. Nettie was a possibility, but she’s only available on the third Tuesday of each month.

So, who made that emergency call? I did, of course. Apparently, I had accidentally clicked the emergency button on the bottom-left corner of my iPhone just before I dozed off.

I am pleased that the folks at 911 tried so desperately to assist me with my emergency that I wasn’t really having. If Mary Ellen had not gotten back to them, I am sure I would have had a police car, an ambulance and a fire truck in front of my house in no time.

I am still missing two emergency contacts. Patty said I could put her back on the list after she retires. At the rate she’s going, I don’t think I’ll live that long.

Share
Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin

You May Like This --

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *