Greenwood students winners of VFW Patriot’s Pen contest

The 2023-2024 Greenwood VFW Post 5864 Patriot’s Pen program ended up with the first-place winner as Evan Ayro, and he will receive $150. He attends Greenwood Middle School in Greenwood. The second-place winner was Amelia S. Agresta, and she will receive $125. She also attends Greenwood Middle School. The third-place winner, also attending GMS, was Evan L. Strong, and he will receive $100. There were two Honorable Mention winners from GMS: Elyza Tschopp, who will receive $75, and Ngun Tha Par, also receiving $75. There were 120 entrants to the Greenwood VFW Post 5864 Patriot’s Pen contest; most of them were also from GMS.

Below is Evan’s essay:

Why America Inspires Me

By Evan Ayro

I am constantly impressed with the American spirit and drive for excellence. The United States has given us such a vast array of inventions, innovations, and advancements in healthcare, science, transportation, and communication that have helped shape our lives. From discovering cures to diseases to developing robots and space exploration missions, America has had a positive impact on our lives and continues to propel humanity forward. I am inspired by America’s spirit of innovation. It seems like everywhere you look, there’s a new technology or product being developed, an opportunity to start a new business, or a new scientific breakthrough. This spirit of innovation reminds me that there are always opportunities to improve the world and make life better for everyone. It encourages me to think outside the box and push the boundaries of what is possible. I am also inspired by the diverse range of people in America. The melting pot of cultures, religions, and backgrounds has created a unique landscape of ideas and perspectives. It is awe-inspiring to witness people from different backgrounds coming together to make amazing things happen. Finally, I am inspired by the freedom in America. From the moment the Declaration of Independence was signed in 1776, Americans have been fighting to create and defend a nation of freedom and equal rights for all. Through civil rights protests, grassroots campaigns, and court decisions, America has actively fought to ensure all citizens have the opportunities and rights they deserve. America has taught me that anything is possible, with enough hard work and dedication. It has shown me that every individual has the potential to be great. Every time I look around, I am reminded of the inspiring stories of ordinary people who have become extraordinary. For these reasons and many others, America has been a source of great inspiration in my life.