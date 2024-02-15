Greenwood announces lineup for Summer Concert Series 

The City of Greenwood’s popular Summer Concert Series is set to return on June 1 and will continue into August. Following the final concert, the Fall Concert Series will kick off just a few weeks later and continue through mid-October.

This summer, Greenwood residents will once again enjoy musical performances at the Greenwood Amphitheater in Craig Park. Families and visitors can bring lawn chairs, blankets and coolers to the park almost every Saturday between June and August for fun entertainment and great food. The performances will include a wide variety of genres, ranging from pop and rock to country.

In 2023, Greenwood’s Parks and Recreation Department welcomed approximately 15,000 attendees to the amphitheater for the summer series and approximately 4,000 attendees for the fall series.

“The annual concert series becomes more successful each year. It provides residents and visitors the chance to come together to enjoy music and the outdoors,” said Greenwood Mayor Mark W. Myers. “It truly is a testament to our continued commitment in providing our residents with quality-of-place centric events. I am grateful for the hard work of the Parks and Recreation team for putting these shows together.”

Get ready for a summer filled with incredible music, community vibes and unforgettable memories. (Image courtesy of Greenwood Parks and Recreation)

The amphitheater itself is connected to the community through a vast trail network spanning over 50 miles. The venue, which can accommodate up to 3,000 attendees per concert, features enhanced natural landscaping and native plants as well as easy access to nearby playgrounds.

Toy Factory will kick off the Summer Concert Series on June 1. The summer series ends Aug. 10, with a performance by That 90s Band. Select local food trucks will provide food at each concert along with drink options from Oaken Barrel Brewing Company and Mallow Run Winery.

The official 2024 Summer Concert Series schedule, presented by Johnson Memorial Health, includes:

June 1 – Toy Factory

June 8 – Jai Baker Trio

June 15 – Crush Bon Jovi Experience

June 22 – The Woomblies Rock Orchestra

July 13 – 45 RPM

July 20 – Tastes Like Chicken

July 27 – 90 Proof

August 3 – The Big 80’s

August 10 – That ‘90s Band

Stay tuned for the announcement of the 2024 Fall Concert Series lineup!

For details on showtimes, concessions and other information, visit greenwood.in.gov.