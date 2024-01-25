.cat-links { display: none !important; }
Franklin College students receive art awards
Franklin College students receive art awards

The Franklin College Art Department held the annual Franklin College Student Art Exhibit and Opening Reception on Dec 4. The event celebrated the work of Franklin College students completed during the fall semester. Awards were presented and select pieces of artwork were available for purchase.

Students who received awards include:

Painting:

Gabriella Sherry, of Franklin – Award of Excellence

Collin Sanders, of Plainfield – Award of Merit

Lola Reed, of Columbus – Honorable Mention

Advanced Painting:

Garrett Fogle, of Brownsburg – Award of Excellence

Katie Marshall, of Cincinnati, Ohio – Award of Merit

Christina Black, of New Albany – Honorable Mention

Design:

            Claire Ecenbarger, of Mulberry – Award of Excellence

            Meghan Moses, of Tipton – Award of Merit

            Alia Sarris, of Terre Haute – Honorable Mention

Advanced Design:

            Eli Cochrane, of Franklin – Award of Excellence

            Katie Marshall, of Cincinnati, Ohio – Award of Merit

            Sydney Byerly, of New Albany – Honorable Mention

Ceramics:

            Allison Muck, of Edinburgh – Award of Excellence

            Sarah Mendoza, of Indianapolis (46227) – Award of Merit

Advanced Ceramics:

            Eric Walthour, of Franklin – Award of Excellence

            Katie Brown, of Noblesville – Award of Merit

Fine Art Photo:

            Olivia Alvey, of Franklin – Award of Excellence

            Elliot Gough, of Ellettsville – Award of Merit

            John Asplund, of Bloomington – Honorable Mention

            Maddie Cary, of Chesterton – Honorable Mention 

Advanced Fine Art Photo:

            Sarah Delong, of Franklin – Award of Excellence

            Kennedy Bond, of Fort Wayne – Award of Merit

            Hannah Johnson, of Indianapolis (46236) – Honorable Mention

            Sarah Mendoza, of Indianapolis (46227) – Honorable Mention

Emma Mills, of Columbus – Honorable Mention

Drawing:

Kendra Shirrell, of Greenwood – Award of Excellence

Olivia Mahoney, of Springfield, VA – Award of Excellence

Payton Lock, of Madison – Award of Excellence

Kairo Avila-Parks, of Anderson – Award of Merit

Serenidy Cockerham, of Greenwood – Honorable Mention

Color and Design:

            Jaynie Salyers, of Franklin – Award of Excellence

            Kendra Shirrell, of Greenwood – Award of Merit

Kairo Avila-Parks, of Anderson – Honorable Mention

Art History:

            Katie Brown, of Noblesville – Award of Excellence

            Lucas Paddock, of Liberty – Award of Excellence

Lennon Zollman, of Martinsville – Award of Excellence

Cameron Miller, of Fort Wayne – Award of Merit

Alia Sarris, of Terre Haute – Award of Merit

            John Hasquin, of Greenwood – Honorable Mention

Noah Woodard, of Franklin – Honorable Mention

