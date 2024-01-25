Franklin College students receive art awards

The Franklin College Art Department held the annual Franklin College Student Art Exhibit and Opening Reception on Dec 4. The event celebrated the work of Franklin College students completed during the fall semester. Awards were presented and select pieces of artwork were available for purchase.
Students who received awards include:
Painting:
Gabriella Sherry, of Franklin – Award of Excellence
Collin Sanders, of Plainfield – Award of Merit
Lola Reed, of Columbus – Honorable Mention
Advanced Painting:
Garrett Fogle, of Brownsburg – Award of Excellence
Katie Marshall, of Cincinnati, Ohio – Award of Merit
Christina Black, of New Albany – Honorable Mention
Design:
Claire Ecenbarger, of Mulberry – Award of Excellence
Meghan Moses, of Tipton – Award of Merit
Alia Sarris, of Terre Haute – Honorable Mention
Advanced Design:
Eli Cochrane, of Franklin – Award of Excellence
Katie Marshall, of Cincinnati, Ohio – Award of Merit
Sydney Byerly, of New Albany – Honorable Mention
Ceramics:
Allison Muck, of Edinburgh – Award of Excellence
Sarah Mendoza, of Indianapolis (46227) – Award of Merit
Advanced Ceramics:
Eric Walthour, of Franklin – Award of Excellence
Katie Brown, of Noblesville – Award of Merit
Fine Art Photo:
Olivia Alvey, of Franklin – Award of Excellence
Elliot Gough, of Ellettsville – Award of Merit
John Asplund, of Bloomington – Honorable Mention
Maddie Cary, of Chesterton – Honorable Mention
Advanced Fine Art Photo:
Sarah Delong, of Franklin – Award of Excellence
Kennedy Bond, of Fort Wayne – Award of Merit
Hannah Johnson, of Indianapolis (46236) – Honorable Mention
Sarah Mendoza, of Indianapolis (46227) – Honorable Mention
Emma Mills, of Columbus – Honorable Mention
Drawing:
Kendra Shirrell, of Greenwood – Award of Excellence
Olivia Mahoney, of Springfield, VA – Award of Excellence
Payton Lock, of Madison – Award of Excellence
Kairo Avila-Parks, of Anderson – Award of Merit
Serenidy Cockerham, of Greenwood – Honorable Mention
Color and Design:
Jaynie Salyers, of Franklin – Award of Excellence
Kendra Shirrell, of Greenwood – Award of Merit
Kairo Avila-Parks, of Anderson – Honorable Mention
Art History:
Katie Brown, of Noblesville – Award of Excellence
Lucas Paddock, of Liberty – Award of Excellence
Lennon Zollman, of Martinsville – Award of Excellence
Cameron Miller, of Fort Wayne – Award of Merit
Alia Sarris, of Terre Haute – Award of Merit
John Hasquin, of Greenwood – Honorable Mention
Noah Woodard, of Franklin – Honorable Mention