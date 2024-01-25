Franklin College students receive art awards

The Franklin College Art Department held the annual Franklin College Student Art Exhibit and Opening Reception on Dec 4. The event celebrated the work of Franklin College students completed during the fall semester. Awards were presented and select pieces of artwork were available for purchase.

Students who received awards include:

Painting:

Gabriella Sherry, of Franklin – Award of Excellence

Collin Sanders, of Plainfield – Award of Merit

Lola Reed, of Columbus – Honorable Mention

Advanced Painting:

Garrett Fogle, of Brownsburg – Award of Excellence

Katie Marshall, of Cincinnati, Ohio – Award of Merit

Christina Black, of New Albany – Honorable Mention

Design:

Claire Ecenbarger, of Mulberry – Award of Excellence

Meghan Moses, of Tipton – Award of Merit

Alia Sarris, of Terre Haute – Honorable Mention

Advanced Design:

Eli Cochrane, of Franklin – Award of Excellence

Katie Marshall, of Cincinnati, Ohio – Award of Merit

Sydney Byerly, of New Albany – Honorable Mention

Ceramics:

Allison Muck, of Edinburgh – Award of Excellence

Sarah Mendoza, of Indianapolis (46227) – Award of Merit

Advanced Ceramics:

Eric Walthour, of Franklin – Award of Excellence

Katie Brown, of Noblesville – Award of Merit

Fine Art Photo:

Olivia Alvey, of Franklin – Award of Excellence

Elliot Gough, of Ellettsville – Award of Merit

John Asplund, of Bloomington – Honorable Mention

Maddie Cary, of Chesterton – Honorable Mention

Advanced Fine Art Photo:

Sarah Delong, of Franklin – Award of Excellence

Kennedy Bond, of Fort Wayne – Award of Merit

Hannah Johnson, of Indianapolis (46236) – Honorable Mention

Sarah Mendoza, of Indianapolis (46227) – Honorable Mention

Emma Mills, of Columbus – Honorable Mention

Drawing:

Kendra Shirrell, of Greenwood – Award of Excellence

Olivia Mahoney, of Springfield, VA – Award of Excellence

Payton Lock, of Madison – Award of Excellence

Kairo Avila-Parks, of Anderson – Award of Merit

Serenidy Cockerham, of Greenwood – Honorable Mention

Color and Design:

Jaynie Salyers, of Franklin – Award of Excellence

Kendra Shirrell, of Greenwood – Award of Merit

Kairo Avila-Parks, of Anderson – Honorable Mention

Art History:

Katie Brown, of Noblesville – Award of Excellence

Lucas Paddock, of Liberty – Award of Excellence

Lennon Zollman, of Martinsville – Award of Excellence

Cameron Miller, of Fort Wayne – Award of Merit

Alia Sarris, of Terre Haute – Award of Merit

John Hasquin, of Greenwood – Honorable Mention

Noah Woodard, of Franklin – Honorable Mention