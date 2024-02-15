Franciscan Health Indianapolis named one of America’s 250 Best Hospitals by Healthgrades

Franciscan Health Indianapolis has been named one of America’s 250 Best Hospitals for 2024, according to new research released by Healthgrades, the leading resource consumers use to find a hospital or doctor.

Franciscan Health Indianapolis is the only hospital in Indiana to be named to the America’s 250 Best Hospitals list for both 2023 and 2024.

In addition, Franciscan Health Indianapolis has garnered four No. 1 in the State of Indiana awards for 2024.

No. 1 in Indiana for Cardiology

No. 1 in Indiana for Critical Care

No. 1 in Indiana for Pulmonary Care

No. 1 in Indiana for Stroke Care

Franciscan Health Indianapolis received numerous additional awards from Healthgrades, view more here.

To determine the top hospitals for 2024, Healthgrades evaluated risk-adjusted mortality and complication rates for more than 30 conditions and procedures at approximately 4,500 hospitals nationwide. (Submitted image)

These achievements put Franciscan Health among the top-five percent of hospitals nationwide for overall clinical performance and along with numerous other accolades from Healthgrades – Specialty Excellence Awards, state rankings, reflects Franciscan’s commitment to exceptional patient care.

“Being named one of the Top-250 hospitals in the country by Healthgrades, along with the No. 1 in the state awards, is a true testament to the dedication of our outstanding team of co-workers and physicians,” said Lori Price, president and CEO for Franciscan Health Central Indiana. “We are very proud of this amazing team and the exceptional care they provide to our community.”

Franciscan Health Indianapolis continues to be at the forefront of advancements in cardiac, critical, pulmonary and stroke care, including conducting innovative research and taking part in various clinical trials.

To determine the top hospitals for 2024, Healthgrades evaluated risk-adjusted mortality and complication rates for more than 30 conditions and procedures at approximately 4,500 hospitals nationwide. Unlike other hospital studies, Healthgrades ratings are based solely on what matters most: patient outcomes. The 2024 Healthgrades analysis revealed significant variation in hospital performance, making it increasingly important to seek care at top-rated programs.

“Healthgrades commends Franciscan Health Indianapolis for their leadership and continued dedication to high quality care,” said Brad Bowman, MD, chief medical officer and head of Data Science at Healthgrades. “As one of America’s 250 Best Hospitals, along with receiving No. 1 in the state awards, Franciscan Health is elevating the standard for quality care nationwide and ensuring superior outcomes for the patients in their community.”

Visit Healthgrades.com to learn more about how Healthgrades measures hospital quality and access a patient-friendly overview of how they rate and why hospital quality matters here.