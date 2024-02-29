Dr. David Will honored with Franciscan Health Healing Hands Award

David Will, MD, an internal medicine physician and hospitalist with Indiana Internal Medicine Consultants (IIMC), who has practiced at Franciscan Health Indianapolis since 2015, was named the latest winner of the Franciscan Health Healing Hands Award.

The Healing Hands Award recognizes physicians for excellence in clinical skills, patient relations, research, stewardship, and reflection of the hospital’s ministry values and mission.

The nomination came from several hospital staff members. Among their comments:

“Dr. Will takes the time to get to know the first names of all the nurses and pharmacists with whom he works. He shares updates about patients so that the entire team knows what to expect each day. As far as patients are concerned, he is patient, gentle, and takes time to answer all questions everyone has.”

David Will, MD. (Submitted photo)

“He made the patients feel welcome even though he had just met some of them for the first time that day. He sat at their bedsides and listened to their concerns, and patients were very impressed by him.”

“One weekend, Dr. Will came in at 4 a.m. to start rounding to help with shortages. He saw more than 35 patients, making sure everyone was safe and taken care of.”

“Dr. Will visited with a grieving family and spoke profound words of compassion and comfort. The family was visibly comforted. Dr. Will is an embodiment of Franciscan values and Christ-like care.”

Board-certified in internal medicine, Dr. Will earned his medical degree at Rush Medical College in Chicago. He completed his residency training at the Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis.

For more information on the Healing Hands Award or to make a nomination, visit FranciscanHealth.org/HealingHands.