Dedication and a Passion for Nursing Serves as Inspiration for Others

It can be said that not all angels have wings, some have scrubs. Brandi Whyel, an Intensive Care Unit Nurse at IU Health West in Avon, is one of those angels who serve. Brandi, an Avon resident for the past 27 years, has made it a goal to make every day and every moment count. Her mother, an ER Nurse, imparted to Brandi her love and dedication to the nursing profession. Brandi saw how nursing had changed her mother’s life, how much joy she got from it, and knew in her heart of hearts that becoming a nurse was her calling in life. “She was my role model and inspiration”, said Brandi. A born and natural caretaker, she always felt she wanted to do something rewarding that allowed her to have a purpose in her profession. Brandi started her education at IV Tech, then went on to complete her studies at Marion College. After graduation, she began working for the Community Hospitals Network, where she spent the first six years of her career building experience and making a difference in her patients’ lives. Then, a position came open at IU Health West in Avon and she decided to make the change and be closer to home. For two years she worked on the Med Surgery floor, but when the hospital made the decision to expand their Intensive Care Unit, they sought out nurses to cross train in that unit and expand their skill set. She felt like it was a natural next step in her career, so she made the important move to ICU Progressive Care where she has been for the last 16 years. Though it can be said that her career in ICU has been pretty “intense”, she agrees it has never been boring. “ICU is very challenging, but very rewarding. I love the journey of stabilizing my patients, caring for them and watching their condition improve. Knowing that I had a role in improving their lives is amazing, moving and life-changing, to put it simply,” said Brandi. Education is an important key in her position, and she loves not only visiting and getting to know the families of her patients, but also educating them on their family member’s condition.

While she loves her job, she understands the challenges that nurses are up against every day. It is widely known that since the Covid- 19 Pandemic there has been a nationwide nursing shortage that has affected nearly every hospital and medical facility in the United States. After the Pandemic, many nurses experienced serious burnout and made the decision to leave bedside care permanently. “Lack of personnel has made our jobs very stressful, and we can be stretched too thin at times,” It is no secret that mental health is a serious issue among healthcare professionals. Like most, she works hard but makes sure to take care of her own mental health and well-being by spending time with her loved ones, biking, reading, listening to music and “talking it out” with her co-workers. “I do a lot of talking. Communication is key. I find that coffee with my friends and work family is really important. My husband is very understanding, but no one truly understands what you are going through like your work family. I also talk with my mom a lot. Being a former nurse, she gets it and offers me a lot of advice and support,” said Brandi. She also indulges her love of baking, which is much appreciated by her family and coworkers. The art of measuring, stirring, kneading, creating, and baking is therapeutic to her, and her creations are well-loved by both her family and co-workers. In fact, her homemade Baklava is famous in her unit at the hospital.

Her family is very important to her as well. Brandi and her husband have been married for 22 years and share 3 children, who are the lights of her life. Her two oldest are 21 & 19 and she still has a high schooler that is 16 years old. “All of my kids have been so involved in activities through the Avon School System. Now that I only have one left in school, I am not sure what I am going to do with most of my spare time when she graduates,” jokes Brandi. Though she has a very busy schedule with work and her immediate family, she always makes time for her extended family. She is very close with her mom and her siblings. So much so, that they have a big family dinner once a week so that their bond never fades. Now in her 18th year at IU Health West, she is excited about her job more now than ever. “I love what I do every day. I take joy in caring for my patients and working with my coworkers. I love it all,” said Brandi. When asked what motivates her to tackle her day, she commented, “my family, my dog, and my job motivate me every day,” said Brandi. It is true that attitude is most definitely a state of mind. Her outlook is simply said, “When you’re a nurse, you know that every day you will touch a life, or a life will touch yours.”