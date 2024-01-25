DAR’s Samuel Bryan Chapter recognizes Good Citizens

The Samuel Bryan Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) have the pleasure of recognizing the winner of our chapter Good Citizen Award.

The DAR Good Citizens program and Scholarship Contest is intended to encourage and reward the sparkling qualities of good citizenship in our students. The program is open to all high school seniors enrolled in public or private schools accredited and in good standing with their state board of education. Students are not required to be United States citizens.

The student selected by their school as the DAR Good Citizen must have the following qualities:

Dependability (truthfulness, honesty, punctuality, etc.)

Service (cooperation, helpfulness, responsibility, etc.)

Leadership (personality, self-control, initiative, etc.)

Patriotism (unselfish loyalty to American ideals)

Each school’s DAR Good Citizen receives a DAR Good Citizens pin, certificate and graduation cord at their senior honor’s night. This student is then eligible, if they wish, to enter the DAR Good Citizens Scholarship Essay Contest. Five area schools submitted their chosen student’s essay in hopes of winning the chapter monetary scholarship.

The winner of the 2023-24 Good Citizen award from the Samuel Bryan Chapter, is Lilian Lewen, who was chosen by Roncalli High School as their Good Citizen winner. She has participated in the archery club, drama club, technical crew member for theater productions, euchre club, intern at the Greenwood Airport, speech team member, prom committee member and student of the month. She volunteers at her church’s Vacation Bible School, along with the St. Vincent de Paul Society. She is currently working on a novel. Her goals are to become either an airline pilot or an aeronautical engineer. Other awards included Scholastic Arts and Writing awards. Her school shared that she is remarkable, resourceful and incredibly intelligent. She has a strong work ethic, is creative and has a positive personality. Her winning essay fell under the topic of Our American Heritage and Our Responsibility for Preserving It. The question she was to elaborate with the essay was, “What are the civic responsibilities of a good citizen and why are these duties, activities and behaviors important to the shaping of the America you hope to experience?”

She will be presented with her scholarship check, in addition to her certificate, pin and cords at her school senior night. Olivia’s essay will now be forwarded to the state level for additional scholarship considerations. If chosen at the state level, her essay would be sent to Washington, D.C. for national recognition.

The next school winner is Gretchen Turner, who was selected as the Good Citizen Award winner for Southport High School. Gretchen is a National Honor Society member, along with a World Language National Honor Society member. She is a head referee for the United States of America Volleyball, court coach for The Academy Volleyball Club, and is a zoo teen volunteer at the Indianapolis Zoo. She currently is the editor in chief of the Journal, a member of the SHS Lacrosse Team, three-year member of the Riley Dance Marathon, and created a philanthropic bake sale to raise funds for local causes with Cookies for a Cause. She has been the freshman class secretary, sophomore student council member and on the debate team. Gretchen’s school has the respect and admiration of her from a number of teachers. Several teachers come unprompted to remark on what an amazing person and student she is. They are proud of her achievements in the classroom and student leadership. The DAR is proud to provide her with her school award.

Receiving his certificate this year for the Perry Meridian High School, Good Citizen winner is Reef Snodgrass. His interests include art and psychology. He currently is the president of the school’s REACH Club, and president of the Bring Change to Mind Club. Being currently employed part time, he stays busy with work, studies, art, reading, writing and spending time with friends. His school is proud to share that he is an engaged student, both in and out of the classroom. He is inquisitive and his interests do not end when class concludes. Reef has shown a great level of integrity and trustworthiness. He presents himself as a model student and representative of Perry Meridian. The DAR is glad to present his school award to such a deserving choice from Perry Meridian.

Reef Snodgrass. (Submitted photos)

Grace King was proudly chosen by Lutheran High School as their Good Citizen Award winner. It is no wonder she was chosen as their winner with her accomplishments that include High Academic Standard Award, Mental Attitude Award, All Conference Women’s Basketball and National Honor Society. She currently participates in varsity volleyball, basketball and softball. She has summer jobs but makes family time a priority. According to Lutheran High School’s recommendation letters, she is academically strong, and her teachers appreciate her work ethic, and her grades represent that hard work. The DAR wishes her well and hopes to see amazing things from this energetic young lady.

Beech Grove High School was the first entry to be submitted to our chapter for their student, Heidi Flores Hernandez. With multiple activities offered by the school, Heidi has chosen to participate in art classes and therefore winning first place in the ICC Art Competition and the Beech Grove City Schools Art Show. While juggling her artistic endeavors, Heidi has joined the soccer team, which reached the sectional championship this year. She is a proud member of the National Honor Society and volunteers at Hornet Park with the children. Being bilingual, she uses that skill to help others communicate. She has a goal to become a certified interpreter for Spanish and English and to learn sign language, which is officially another language skill. She hopes to take a course to become a dental assistant. Beech Grove High School has the benefit of a well-prepared and responsible young adult. Her recommendations show she is a person that puts her very best effort into every endeavor that she sets her sights on. She sets goals for herself and continuously moves toward them with exemplary work. That being said, the DAR has no doubt she will accomplish anything she sets her mind to.

Heidi Flores Hernandez.

The Samuel Bryan Chapter wants to thank all participants for their submissions and wishes them all the best of luck in their future educational careers.

For DAR membership inquiries and other questions about the Samuel Bryan Chapter, contact them by emailing at samuelbryanchapterdar@gmail.com. Their website is samuelbryanchapterdar.org.