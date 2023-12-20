Danville Town Council approves ordinance to adjust wastewater rates

Compiled by Amanda Babinec

The Danville Town Council met Dec. 6. These meetings can be viewed on the town’s YouTube channel. The council meets at 7 p.m. the first and third Wednesdays of each month at Danville Town Hall, 49 N. Wayne St. The next scheduled meeting is Dec. 20.

WHAT HAPPENED: Town Council president David Winters expressed concern to the Town Manager that the interlocal agreement with Center Township for fire protection, staffing and ambulance coverage that should be effective Jan.1, 2024 has not yet been signed.

WHAT IT MEANS: The town fronts the money for the fire department salaries and is reimbursed by the township. The Center Township fire contract covers the flow and schedule of these funds for fire dept. salaries. Other town council members asked what is holding up the contract and the town manager explained that the contract was created by Center Township and that the township trustee had a few changes that he wanted to make and they were waiting on those changes. The fire chief spoke to assure the town council and public that, even if a contract is not in place by Jan.1, that there will be no change in service to the community.

WHAT HAPPENED: Ordinance 27-2023: The utility director along with the town’s financial advisor and bond counsel presented an ordinance to adjust wastewater rates. This was originally presented on 11/15/23 and was up for a public hearing and adoption at this board meeting. The ordinance was approved unanimously.

WHAT IT MEANS: The only changes that will be seen immediately are a hydrant rental fee. As a reminder, the rates will increase in 3 phases from Nov. 15, 2023 thru Jan. 1, 2025 that totals about 25% over the 3 phases.

WHAT HAPPENED: Ordinance 28-2023: The utility director along with the town’s financial advisor and bond counsel presented an ordinance to adjust stormwater rates. This was originally presented on 11/15/23 and was up for a public hearing and adoption at this board meeting. The ordinance was approved unanimously.

WHAT IT MEANS: What is being proposed is a $1 per customer increase in stormwater rates to generate additional improvement dollars for the stormwater utility.

WHAT HAPPENED: Ordinance 29-2023: Authorizes the issuance of the sewage/utility bond in an amount not to exceed $16MM, but based on the needs is currently only at $14,160,000. The ordinance was approved unanimously.

WHAT IT MEANS: The bond will fund the eastside interceptor improvements, extensions to 200 E. and 75 S., the southside interceptor improvements, and several other projects. The bond was sent out to 14 banks and they received 4 responses. The lowest interest rate offer was by Huntington Bank at 4.75% with an anticipated closing date of Dec. 28 with a maturity date of 2043 and payments made annually on Nov. 1.

WHAT HAPPENED: Ordinance 30-2023: The Utility Director along with the town’s financial advisor and bond counsel presented an ordinance to adjust water rates. This was originally presented on 11/15/23 and was up for a public hearing and adoption at this board meeting. The ordinance was approved unanimously.

WHAT IT MEANS: The only change that is being made is for users that want to rent a device to put on the fire hydrant to get water that they pay for from the town. In the future, the town is working on a pay station to replace this device where people will have a place that they can fill up with water and pay for it with a credit card.

WHAT HAPPENED: Fire Chief Rick Duncan presented a resolution to transfer funds in the amount of $185,000 in an effort to purchase 21 new sets of fire gear to outfit the dept. with a second set of gear, two pulse oximeters and a 75 ft. quint (ladder) truck. The resolution was approved unanimously.

WHAT IT MEANS: The second set of fire gear will allow the department to be in accordance with the International Association of Firefighters initiative on cancer prevention and the (quint) ladder truck will help increase coverage as well as the department’s ISO (International Organization for Standardization) rating which is directly tied to taxpayers.

WHAT HAPPENED: Police Chief Jim Hilton presented a resolution to move $35,000 to purchase new weapons. The resolution was approved unanimously.

WHAT IT MEANS: The police department is wanting to purchase and update 21 patrol rifles. The current guns they have are on a rental program from the U.S. government and are old.