Connecting with local charity

Meet Kim Kasting, Johnson County Community Foundation president and CEO

By Julie Brackemyre

Kim Kasting serves as president and CEO of the Johnson County Community Foundation. Under her direction, the Johnson County Community Foundation manages more than 350 funds and $40 million in assets.

Previously, she served the foundation as vice president of development and director of grants and scholarships. She directed asset development strategies, donor services activities and managed the Color the County mural program. Kim worked closely with donors and community members to help them connect with charitable causes that matter in Johnson County.

Kasting is a lifelong Johnson County resident. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree from Purdue University. She lives in Franklin with her two daughters, Avery and Ellie, and her significant other, Todd. She enjoys being outdoors, traveling and spending time with family and friends.

What do you consider your greatest virtue?

I believe my greatest virtues are kindness and passion in my professional and personal life.

What do you most deplore in others?

Lack of empathy and understanding

What do you like most about working in Johnson County?

I love the sense of community

If you had to live anywhere else, where would it be?

Anywhere warm

If you could begin life over, what would you change?

I’m not sure I would change anything. All life experiences have gotten me to this place in my life, and I am happy and content.

If money weren’t an issue, where would you spend it?

Travel, family/friends and community

What makes you happiest?

Being around friends and family

What is your favorite vacation spot?

I really enjoy exploring new places, but to date my favorite vacation has been Turks and Caicos.

What do you do with your idle time?

Anything outdoors

What is it that makes you angry?

Disrespectful behavior

What do you do to escape from reality?

Long walks and slow runs

What/who is the greatest love of your life?

My children, Avery and Ellie

What is the quality you most like in a person?

Compassion

What is your greatest extravagance?

I live a modest lifestyle, but my most favorite luxury is getting my lashes done each month.

What is your favorite restaurant?

It’s too hard to pick one! Coffee shop: Main & Madison; breakfast/brunch: Garden Table; steakhouse: Ruth’s Chris; Italian – Iozzo’s; local fine dining: Our Table; best cheeseburger: Grill Bar.

Who is the person most influential in your life? My mother. She is THE most patient, kind and extremely strong individual.

What are your fears/phobias?

Mice

Which talent would you most like to possess?

Singing

What do you most value in your friends?

Their ability to provide support in any situation

Who is your favorite historical figure?

Again, it’s too hard to choose one. Any woman who has significantly impacted history.

What is your greatest regret?

Bangs for most of my childhood. Ha!

What tenet do you live by?

Always Adventure