Command Sgt. Maj. Joshua Brown of Greenwood becomes Indiana National Guard new state command sergeant major

The Indiana National Guard adjutant general, Maj. Gen. Dale Lyles, announced his new state command sergeant major and senior enlisted leader today.

Command Sgt. Maj. Joshua Brown, of Greenwood, will take responsibility of a position that leads and advises the adjutant general on all enlisted matters including training, discipline, morale, and well-being. The change of responsibility will occur March 15, 2024.

“I am looking forward to Command Sgt. Maj. Brown stepping into this new role and joining our command team.” said Lyles. “His enlisted experience and strong leadership development skills are an asset to our organization.”

Brown, who began his military career in 1997, most recently helped lead the 76th Infantry Brigade Combat Team to Kosovo in support of Operation Joint Guardian during a nine-month deployment in the Balkans.

Brown first served as a rifleman with Company A, 1st Battalion, 293rd Infantry Regiment in Portland. From there he spent more than a decade with the Long Range Surveillance Unit. He rose from team leader to detachment sergeant, first sergeant and finally a command sergeant major in 2015 at the battalion level, then to the 76th Brigade in 2020.

Command Sgt. Maj. Joshua Brown. (Submitted photo)

“I am humbled by and grateful for this leadership opportunity,” said Brown, who will be the Indiana National Guard’s eighth state command sergeant major. “I will strive to positively impact the daily lives of soldiers and airmen, as well as significantly advance the priorities of Maj. Gen. Lyles.”

Brown, an Afghanistan combat veteran, also graduated from Airborne, Jumpmaster and Pathfinder schools during his military career, and he was the distinguished honor graduate at his senior leadership courses.

Brown replaces Command Sgt. Maj. Dale Shetler, who’s held the state command sergeant major position since 2020 following a deployment to the Middle East supporting Operation Spartan Shield as the 38th Infantry Division’s senior enlisted leader.

“I would like to thank Maj. Gen. Lyles for this opportunity over the past four years,” said Shetler. “Command Sgt. Maj. Brown is a great servant leader, and I am excited for him to take on the senior enlisted leader responsibilities of our organization.”

Shetler, of Goshen, has served in the military for more than 38 years. During his career he’s also served as an enlisted leader at every level from company to battalion to brigade to troop command and division. Shetler plans to return to his home in Goshen and profession in information technology.