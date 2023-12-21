Central Indiana’s ‘Iran in Revolt’ art exhibit unveils struggle for freedom

The Indianapolis Public Library is proud to present “Iran in Revolt,” an art exhibit that spreads awareness of the Zan, Zendegi, Azadi (Woman, Life, Freedom) Movement in Iran and the courageous and resilient Iranian people advocating for human rights through peaceful demonstrations. The exhibit will be hosted in the Central Library’s Yellow Gallery from Dec. 29 to Jan. 22. A reception is scheduled for Jan. 13 from 1-4 p.m., providing an opportunity for the community to engage with the powerful narratives depicted in the artwork.

Sakura Fuqua, the Immigrant Outreach Program Specialist for the library, emphasized the significant risks the artists face by producing their work.

“The majority of the artwork you’ll see is labeled as ‘anonymous’ to keep the artists safe from persecution,” said Fuqua. “Many of the artists featured still live and produce their work from within Iran, where their creative expression can lead to jail time. The goal of the exhibit is to give voice to the artists who could not be here. It’s a reminder to cherish your freedom because freedom is not free.”

Fuqua said some of the artists involved in the exhibit have held peaceful demonstrations in Indy to spread awareness about what was happening in Iran, but they thought sharing through the arts would be an effective way to spread the word.

The Zan, Zendegi, Azadi Movement, also known as the 2022 Uprising, has witnessed the tragic consequences of protesting against Iran’s Islamic Penal Code, resulting in death, injuries, arrests and torture of thousands of Iranians. This exhibit inspires the global community to stand in solidarity with those who continue to face adversity in their pursuit of a brighter future.

This event is made possible by Friends of the Library through gifts to The Indianapolis Public Library Foundation.

Click here for more information on the “Iran in Revolt” exhibit.