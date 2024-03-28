Celebrate Aspire award nominations now open

Nominations are now open for the 2024 Business Awards, with winners being announced at Celebrate Aspire on April 25. The four award categories this year are: Green Business Award, Diversity in Business Award, Business Success Award Non-Profit, and Business Success Award For-Profit. There are a few sponsorship opportunities still available for Celebrate Aspire, starting at $250. For more information contact Tricia Bowen at tbowen@aspirejohnsoncounty.com

Business Success Award For-Profit

This is a competitive award. Submissions must earn a minimum threshold evaluation score to be eligible to win. One eligible nominee will be awarded per category.

The award(s) will be presented at Celebrate Aspire on April 25. Finalists are strongly encouraged to attend. Finalists will be announced April 17. After the event on April 25, Aspire will announce the winning companies via communications to other Aspire members and via a press release to Central Indiana news media outlets, which is also posted on Aspire’s website.

Eligibility and criteria:

Companies are encouraged to nominate themselves or may be nominated by others.

Each nominee must be a for-profit business in operation for a minimum of two years, and a current Aspire Economic Development + Chamber Alliance member business.

Depending on the nominations, we are hoping to present three awards based on the number of employees, one for each category:

1-9 Employees

10-49 Employees

50+ Employees

Nominees must demonstrate qualified success in more than one of the following areas: growth and stability; commitment to quality; creative/unique solutions to challenges; and entrepreneurial spirit.

Nominees’ overall contribution to the community will also be considered.

How to nominate and nomination deadline:

Go to surveymonkey.com/r/2024SuccessForProfit

We cannot guarantee incomplete nominations will be sufficiently evaluated. We invite you to please make an appointment with the Aspire staff for assistance completing the form.

Nominations are due on or before Wednesday, April 10, by 5 p.m. EST.

Business Success Award Non-Profit

This is a competitive award. Submissions must earn a minimum threshold evaluation score to be eligible to win. One eligible nominee will be awarded.

The award will be presented at Celebrate Aspire on April 25. Finalists are strongly encouraged to attend. Finalists will be announced on April 17. After the event on April 25, Aspire will announce the winning organization via communications to other Aspire members, and via a press release to Central Indiana news media outlets, which is also posted on Aspire’s website.

Eligibility and criteria:

Organizations are encouraged to nominate themselves or may be nominated by others.

Each nominee must be a nonprofit business in operation for a minimum of two years, and a current Aspire Economic Development + Chamber Alliance member business.

Nominees must demonstrate qualified success in more than one of the following areas: growth and stability; commitment to quality; creative/unique solutions to challenges; and entrepreneurial spirit.

Nominees’ overall contribution to the community will also be considered.

How to nominate and nomination deadline:

Go to surveymonkey.com/r/2024SuccessNonprofit

We cannot guarantee incomplete nominations will be sufficiently evaluated. We invite you to please make an appointment with the Aspire staff for assistance completing the form.

Nominations are due on or before Wednesday, April 10 by 5 p.m. EST.

Winners of the 2023 Business Awards. (Submitted photo)

Diversity in Business Award

This is a competitive award. Submissions must earn a minimum threshold evaluation score to be eligible to win. One eligible nominee will be awarded per category.

The award(s) will be presented at Celebrate Aspire on April 25. Finalists are strongly encouraged to attend. Finalists will be announced April 17. After the event on April 25, Aspire will announce the winning companies via communications to other Aspire members and via a press release to Central Indiana news media outlets, which is also posted on Aspire’s website.

Eligibility and criteria:

Companies are encouraged to nominate themselves or may be nominated by others.

Nominees can be a for-profit or nonprofit business in operation for a minimum of two years, and a current Aspire Economic Development + Chamber Alliance member business.

Nominees must have contributed to harnessing diversity within their workforces and actively taking the lead to promote and champion the business case for diversity within the community or their industries. This award celebrates diversity and inclusion in the workforce.

Nominees’ overall contribution to the community will also be considered.

How to nominate and nomination deadline:

Go to surveymonkey.com/r/2024DiversityAward

We cannot guarantee incomplete nominations will be sufficiently evaluated. We invite you to please make an appointment with the Aspire staff for assistance completing the form.

Nominations are due on or before Wednesday, April 10 by 5 p.m. EST.

Green Business Award

This is a competitive award. Submissions must earn a minimum threshold evaluation score to be eligible to win. One eligible nominee will be awarded per category.

The award(s) will be presented at Celebrate Aspire on April 25. Finalists are strongly encouraged to attend. Finalists will be announced April 17. After the event on April 25, Aspire will announce the winning companies via communications to other Aspire members, and via a press release to Central Indiana news media outlets, which is also posted on Aspire’s website.

Eligibility and Criteria:

Companies are encouraged to nominate themselves or may be nominated by others.

Nominees can be a for-profit or nonprofit business in operation for a minimum of two years, and a current Aspire Economic Development + Chamber Alliance member business.

Nominees must demonstrate qualified success in more than one of the following areas: socially and environmentally responsibility, climate justice, green living, or green products. Nominees must show how they are building an economy that is sustainable, healthier, and more prosperous.

Nominees’ overall contribution to the community will also be considered.

How to nominate and nomination deadline:

Go to surveymonkey.com/r/2024GreenAward

We cannot guarantee incomplete nominations will be sufficiently evaluated. We invite you to please make an appointment with the Aspire staff for assistance completing the form.

Nominations are due on or before Wednesday, April 10 by 5 p.m. EST.