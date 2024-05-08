Business Leader Local Business Spotlight – Mokey’s On the Square – Taryn Stewart 

1. How many years has Mokey’s On the Square been in business, and what inspired you to start/purchase/work with this business?

October will be two full years that the dining room has been open! A lot of things contributed to the business. COVID happened, time, family, and friends were precious. I fell out of love with a career I had had for 15 years and an opportunity arose. The universe spoke and I listened.

2. Are you the original owner?

Yes, I am the original owner.

3. Describe your typical work day.

A typical day at work starts with some social media posting (which I hate), looking at the calendar to see if I have scheduled boards going out, checking emails, responding to emails, making a shopping list and making rounds to all the places to get supplies, and putting all the food and supplies away. Checking inventory of beer, wine, and liquor, making sure I have syrups made, and fresh fruit ready is also on the schedule. I get to the shop about 20 minutes before I open, I make sure the dining room is clean and ready and then I just wait.

4. What inspires your work, and what sets you apart from everyone else?

I love being creative with the charcuterie. None of my boards are the same. I am a small business owner of one, so I do all the things. I have some amazing people in my life that will help if I know I am going to have more than I can handle. I have a ton of support! I love connecting with my customers and I love that I get to chat with them sometimes. Everything I do comes from the heart!

5. If you could go back to the beginning knowing what you know now, what would you have done differently?

I would have had a partner. It is really challenging being responsible for everything. Business is

not my wheelhouse, so there is a lot I don’t know, there is a lot I have to figure out every day. Could I do things differently? Better? Sure, but I do my best every day!

6. What’s your best advice for someone who wants to start their own business?

Life is short, take the chance! Worst case, you fail, but at least you tried! It’s nice working for myself and not having someone dictate what I can and can’t do. It’s hard, but it’s worth it!

Check out the owner:

Name: Taryn Stewart

Occupation: Owner, Mokey’s On the Square

1. How long have you worked with Mokey’s On the Square? Tell me a little about your background and how you developed your skill set.

I graduated from Ball State with an education degree. Until July of 2022, healthcare was my career for the past 16 years. I have no idea what I am doing, I just wing it every day! It’s fun and terrifying!

2. What has been your biggest success to date, and what has been your biggest challenge?

Every day is a success! I am lucky that I get to do what I do, in the town that I love, for friends, family, and my community! There are a lot of challenges every day…did I buy enough flatbread, am I going to run out of red wine, did I post enough on social media, will anyone come in today?

3. What inspires you to hit the ground running each morning?

My family! Mokey was my dad’s nickname! I feel like it is important to honor the people you love, and by doing something I love and seeing my family excited and proud of me is pretty awesome.

4. Tell me some of your hobbies, outside of working for Mokey’s On the Square.

I feel like I am always at Mokey! I am also the Danville Kiwanis Club president, I am a part of several committees in town, and I love trying to make Danville better! I have kids that I love and am pretty proud of, so anytime I can be with them. I also love my friends fiercely and try to stay connected with them.

5. What’s an interesting fact about your business that most people don’t know?

Not everyone knows that it is just me.

6. What’s an interesting fact about you that most people don’t know?

I was born eight weeks premature!