Avon Town Council approves re-zoning for Lennar Homes to build 80-unit attached single family dwelling community

Compiled by Amanda Babinec

The Avon Town Council met Dec. 7. Meetings can be viewed at avonindiana.gov/livestream. The council will meet at 7 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of the month for the balance of the year at Avon Town Hall, 6570 E US HWY 36. The next scheduled meeting is Dec. 21.

WHAT HAPPENED: Friday, Dec.12 was proclaimed Black & Gold Day

WHAT IT MEANS: The town wished to honor numerous reasons, two of which were the distinction of Avon High School earning the honor of being named a 2023 National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education for high academic achievement, the only public high school in the state of Indiana to achieve this honor in 2023; and the Avon High School Marching Black and Gold won an unparalleled 16th Indiana State School Music Association State Championship and fourth Bands of America Grand National Championship during the fall 2023 marching band season.

WHAT HAPPENED: Shelby Pride, Parks director, presented her department report to the town council.

WHAT IT MEANS: The department had a successful Veteran’s Day Celebration on Nov. 11 with 500 people in attendance. The annual Christmas tree lighting was held on Sat., Dec. 2 with the new Christmas tree on display. The Parks & Recreation Beautification Committee met Dec. 6 and had an update from their architect on the Burnett Woods property as well as updates on growth and staffing especially in regards to the sports facility.

WHAT HAPPENED: Sean Stoops, chief of police, presented his department report to the town council.

WHAT IT MEANS: The department received word that they were awarded another Indiana Criminal Justice Institute Edwards Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG Grant) as part of 2024 comprehensive road crime prevention initiative in the amount of $24,000 and will go toward paying officers additional overtime to work additional shifts in designated areas of focus to help prevent and reduce serious and violent criminal acts. Officers will also participate in Shop with a Cop to shop with 60 kids in need in conjunction with Meijer. Chief Stoops received 58 applicants for the Intelligence Analyst position and the hiring committee narrowed that down to 6 and will start the first round of interviews on Dec. 18.The K9 team has identified a new K9 to replace the late Endo. Her name is Sealy. She is going to be a narcotic detection K9.

WHAT HAPPENED: Phil Racey with VanTrust Real Estate introduced to the town council an amendment to rezone the Avon Landing Planned Unit Development (PUD) Ordinance to accommodate a warehouse up to 732,000 square feet.

WHAT IT MEANS: VanTrust Real Estate is working with a particular client that is looking at several locations, one of them being Avon Landing. The company would potentially be coming to Avon in Feb. 2025, but needs accommodations up to 732,000 square feet for this build-to-suit building.

WHAT HAPPENED: Tax abatement passes unanimously for the same property as presented by VanTrust Real Estate.

WHAT IT MEANS: At a previous town council meeting, the site of this building was approved as an Economic Revitalization Area. With that approval, a tax abatement is being sought after. The Tax Abatement Committee, consisting of Town Manager Ryan Cannon, Superintendent Scott Wyndham and John Taylor met and recommended that the town council approve the tax abatement for this new project. The tax abatement that was approved looks as follows:

WHAT HAPPENED: Town Manager Ryan Cannon seeks right of way acquisition for 150 S. trail project from Dan Jones to Avon High School

WHAT IT MEANS: Mr. Cannon is seeking $50,000 to acquire six parcels of land to continue building the Avon trail system. These six parcels are on 150 S. from Dan Jones Road to Avon High School. The $50,000 would come from the Recreation Impact Fee. The resolution passes unanimously.

WHAT HAPPENED: Bill Peoples, planning director for the town, presents the final reading for Ordinance 2023-25: Village Place TownHomes (approximately 11 miles north of Costco). The Planning Commission is forwarding to the town council with a favorable recommendation. The town council approved the ordinance unanimously.

WHAT IT MEANS: Lennar Homes plans to develop approximately 80 units of attached single family dwellings divided up onto 11 acres and consists of about 15 buildings. These townhomes will be privately owned. Previous presentations of this development brought up concerns about traffic. A traffic observation was done and showed that the only issues to traffic would be residents entering and leaving the residence around peak times in the morning and evening.