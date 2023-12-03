Avon Town Council approves quote for road improvements on Ronald Reagan Parkway

Compiled by Amanda Babinec

The Avon Town Council met Oct 19. Meetings can be viewed at avonindiana.gov/livestream. The council will meet at 7p.m. the first and third Thursdays of the month for the balance of the year at Avon Town Hall, 6570 E US HWY 36. The next scheduled meeting is Nov 2.

WHAT HAPPENED: Quote was approved by the council to do road improvements on Ronald Regan Parkway where the entrance to Portillo’s is located.

WHAT IT MEANS: The town received a quote from Holzknecht Enterprises that was $150,000 lower than what they had received previously. The town has been doing work with Holzknect since the formation of the town and they are comfortable using them for this project at this revised price. The town council unanimously approved the quote. That project will begin Mon, Oct 30 and be completed within 2 weeks.

WHAT HAPPENED: Introduction of Zoning Amendment 23-04 Avon Christian Church Subdivision. Chris Barnett with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Indianapolis presented. Habitat for Humanity is interested in purchasing land from Avon Christian Church to develop a subdivision. They are requesting rezoning to an R-3 classification.

WHAT IT MEANS: Greater Indy Habitat is an experienced home builder. They build good quality and energy efficient homes and sell them at an affordable price with a below-market mortgage rate. They currently work in 4 counties in metro Indy including Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, and Marion County. They are looking to build a subdivision with 17 or 18 lots on a new cul-de-sac with lot sizes similar to the Stonemill subdivision. They would work with the town to ensure all homes are designed to meet the UDO standards of the town. The council has concerns about the number of entrances and exits on 100 S due to traffic safety issues.