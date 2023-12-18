Athlete of the Month: Logan Bell

By Mark Ambrogi

Roncalli High School junior volleyball player Logan Bell has shown the versatility to excel at a number of positions.

“Logan is a dynamic player,” Roncalli coach Christina Erazmus said. “She’s aggressive and she’s confident. Every skill in volleyball she does well, that is what makes her so good. She has a great work ethic. She understands what it takes to be an elite player and she has done those things. She’s a good teammate and great to coach as well.”

The 5-foot-10 Bell, who plays outside hitter for the Royals, has committed to play volleyball and beach volleyball at the University of Oregon.

“They’re giving me the opportunity to shine wherever I fit in with the team best,” Bell said of the Oregon coaching staff. “They’re giving me the opportunity to play libero or outside hitter. I don’t want to be underestimated as a hitter because of my height. That’s why I’m looking to improve my vertical and get stronger.”

Bell’s mother, Jessica Bell, a Roncalli assistant coach, had trained her to be a setter when younger. Bell played volleyball at Miami (Ohio) University.

“The need for us was for her to be more of a hitter,” Erazmus said. “She’s a great athlete, so she was able to switch spots. She is a six-rotation player, so she plays in the back row and does great. She could be a libero for any team in Indiana.”

Roncalli finished 30-4, losing in the Class 4A semistate. The Royals also lost in the semistate when Bell was a freshman.

“It definitely gives me motivation to work hard (to get to the state final),” Bell said. “We’re going to come back ready for next year, that’s for sure.”

Erasmus said Bell, a three-year starter, has become a real student of the game.

“During the course of the three years, I’ve really improved on all of my skills,” Bell said. “I always want to improve on being an all-around player and not being just super good at just one thing.”

Bell said she has specifically worked on improving her serve receiving skills.

“I think it’s important to pass as well as being good at hitting,” she said.

Bell said she usually does a CrossFit regimen three times a week to improve strength.

She enjoys playing all the sports on the court.

Logan Bell, a Roncalli junior outside hitter, has committed to play indoor and beach volleyball at the University of Oregon. (Photo courtesy of Logan Bell)

“What has helped me become a better all-around player is I’ve played every position at one point,” Bell said. “I didn’t start hitting until freshman year. It was new to me, and I wanted to be better at it, so it helped to be able to set and everything else.”

Bell also plays a six-rotation outside hitter for Circle City Club.

She started playing beach volleyball in tournaments. She plays in two-person tournaments with Center Grove senior Sophia Sabol.

“I grew to love it ever more,” Bell said. “Oregon offered me and I thought it was a great opportunity to do both.”

THE BELL FILE

NAME: Logan Bell

AGE: 16

HEIGHT: 5-foot-10

SCHOOL: Roncalli High School

CLASS: Junior

HOBBIES: Working out, hiking, swimming, beach volleyball, hanging out with friends.

COLLEGE PLANS: Play indoor and beach volleyball at the University of Oregon.

FAVORITE SUBJECTS: Art and math.

FAVORITE ATHLETES: Purdue University volleyball player Chloe Chicoine and former Oregon player Brooke Nuneviller

FAVORITE VACATION SPOT: Boyne Mountain, a ski resort in Michigan.

PARENTS’ NAMES: Jessica and Kory Bell