Aspire introduces new board chair and directors in 2024

Aspire Johnson County, the local economic development organization and chamber of commerce for Johnson County, introduces its 2024 board chair and new board directors. Elected as 2024 board chair is Leeanne Lollar, lead investment advisor for Donaldson Capital Management. The newly elected to Aspire’s Board of Directors in 2024 are business leaders Deana Haworth, CEO of Hirons marketing and advertising, and Kyle Stiens, director of operations for NSK Americas Automotive Division.

Aspire’s mission is to drive economic development and business success in Johnson County and southern Indianapolis. The board of directors is Aspire’s senior governing body.

“Strong thought leadership is critical in the board room, and none more consequential than in economic development,” said Christian Maslowski, Aspire president + CEO. “Aspire’s board, in collaboration with our strong councils, determine policies and strategies to support economic development and business success. Local businesses, small and large, benefit from Aspire Johnson County’s work.”

Leeanne Lollar is serving as board chair in 2024 after previously serving as the vice chair of Economic Development.

New Aspire Board Chair Leeanne Lollar. (Submitted photos)

Lollar is a lead investment advisor with Donaldson Capital Management where she works with families to become knowledgeable about their financial situations and help set their goals and articulate their priorities. She has over 10 years of wealth management and financial planning experience, including retirement planning, tax efficiency and estate preservation.

Having previously worked for Old National Bank Wealth Management, she has experience providing her planning and management services to high-net-worth families and institutions. Lollar said that she understands the value of planning and guidance for a secure financial future, which will be essential skillsets for her new leadership position on Aspire’s board.

In addition to serving on Aspire’s Board of Directors, she is also on the executive committee of the Central Indiana Police Foundation’s Board of Directors. Lollar also has a membership with the Rotary Club of Indianapolis. And as a non-commissioned officer and veteran of the United States Army, Lollar supports many veteran-centered nonprofits.

Lollar received her Bachelor of Science in business management from the Indiana University Kelley School of Business. Lollar also completed the Certified Financial Planner Board’s requirements for certification and is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNING™ professional.

Deana Haworth is a seasoned veteran of the public relations industry. She’s been with Hirons for 23 years and is now serving as the CEO, making history as the first female in that role. She is known for her expertise in crisis communications and has received recognition for her outstanding work. She is also actively involved in various organizations and volunteers her time to train others in crisis communications. Haworth’s PR skills make her an asset to Aspire’s Board of Directors.

Deana Haworth.

Kyle M. Stiens is the director of operations at NSK Americas, Automotive Division, overseeing three manufacturing plants and various division leadership positions. He has been with NSK since 2002, working in various roles until becoming the director in 2020.

A Purdue University graduate, he is also involved with the Manufacturers Alliance for Productivity and Innovation and serves on the advisory board for Ivy Tech, Franklin Campus. Stiens brings both his technical expertise and leadership qualities from the industrial sector to the board.

Kyle Stiens.

In addition to Lollar, Haworth and Stiens, the following are continuing their leadership on Aspire Johnson County’s board of directors:

Vice Chair for Economic Development, Eric Prime, Van Valer Law Firm

Vice Chair for Business Advocacy, Greg Simons, Simons Bitzer & Associates

Secretary, David Coffey, Mutual Savings Bank

Treasurer, Julia Saltsgaver, Quality Connection of Indiana

Past Chair, Rob Campbell

President + CEO, Christian Maslowski. Aspire Johnson County

David Dunkle, M.D., Johnson Memorial Health

Chris Hamm, HWC Engineering

Jacque Haynes, Midland Atlantic Properties

Lee Ann Logan, Franciscan Health

Jamie Medlock, Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division

Marisol Sanchez, Endress + Hauser

“Johnson County, already in a position of economic strength among Hoosier communities, is in good hands with the dynamic team assembled around our board table,” added Maslowski.