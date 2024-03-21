Aspire announces winners for Women Leaders Awards

Aspire Economic Development + Chamber Alliance has announced the winners for its 2024 Women Leaders awards. The Champion of Women Award recognizes an organization that prioritized women in leadership and provided women with opportunities for growth, both inside and outside their workforces. The Woman Leader of the Year Award recognizes a woman who has made a significant contribution to her company or organization as an influencer, leader, and ally.

A surprise third award category at the event was announced as well. The Impactful Leader Award recognizes a woman leader who has demonstrated strong leadership and measurable achievements while overcoming barriers and/or adversity. The Impactful Leader has created success and growth for her organization that truly impacts the community. The winner in each category was revealed at the Women Leaders Workshop on March 8. The event was held at the Valle Vista Golf and Conference Center.

Winners by award and category are:

Champion of Women – Stage I Dance Academy

– Stage I Dance Academy Woman Leader of the Year – Melahni Ake with Everyday Leaders

– Melahni Ake with Everyday Leaders Impactful Leader – Carmen Young, director of Administration for the Town of Whiteland

Award winners: Stage 1 Dance Academy, Melahni Ake, and Carmen Young. (Image courtesy of Aspire Economic Development + Chamber Alliance)

“Over the years this program has provided great content targeting professional development for women,” said Angela Vandersteen, Vice President of Investor Development and Relations at Aspire. “Aspire is grateful for how the programming has evolved to address today’s leadership needs and has expanded to celebrate the impact women leaders have in Johnson County.”

As the state recognized economic development organization for Johnson County and its chamber of commerce, Aspire believes the Women Leaders Workshop is a platform to focus on the contributions women make in the business community and provide further leadership training. Last year, Aspire added quarterly leadership development programming for women and is continuing to offer these sessions in 2024.

Aspire’s 2024 Women Leaders Workshop is presented by Johnson Memorial Hospital. The awards program is presented by Ageless Aesthetics and VisionQuest Eyecare.