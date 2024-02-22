9 Roncalli athletes to compete collegiately

On Feb. 12, nine Roncalli High School senior athletes gathered to recognize their intent to compete collegiately.

Charlie Baker signed with Marian University (Indianapolis) under coach Todd Bacon to play baseball. Baker plans to study mechanical engineering and is the son of Stacy and Michael Baker. They are members of St. Barnabas Catholic Church.

Ben Brandenburg signed to play football at Butler University (Indianapolis) under coach Mike Uremovich. Brandenburg was an academic all-state, all-state, all-conference and Circle City Conference player, and he was the recipient of the Circle City Fall Sports Character Award. His football team was sectional (two times), regional and conference (two times) champions. Brandenburg plans to study secondary education and is the son of Susie and Brett Brandenburg. They are members of St. Jude Catholic Church.

Dylan Henry signed with Marian University (Indianapolis) to play football under coach Ted Karras, Jr. During his time at Roncalli, he was the 2023 defensive MVP and has been an all-conference, all-county and academic all-state player. Henry’s team was sectional (two times), regional and conference (two times) champions. He plans to study secondary education and is the son Megan and Travis Henry. They are members of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church.

J.J. Prendergast signed to play baseball at Taylor University (Upland, Ind.) under coaches Justin Barber and Kyle Gould. During his career at Roncalli, he was on the Circle City Conference team and a four-year varsity player. Prendergast plans to study nursing. His parents are Robin and Jason Prendergast, and they are members of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church.

Roncalli boys athletes: Charlie Baker, Ben Brandenburg, Dylan Henry and J.J. Prendergast. (Submitted photo)

Avery Clark signed with Huntington University (Huntington, Ind.) under coach Erin Ehler to play softball. Clark’s softball team was conference, county, sectional, regional and semi-state champions and the 2023 State Runner-up. She plans to study secondary education and is the daughter of Kim and Doug Clark. They are members of Nativity Catholic Church.

Kendra Clark signed to play softball at Adrian College (Adrian, Mich.) under coach Kaylee Fox. Clark’s softball team was conference, county, sectional, regional and semi-state champions and the 2023 State Runner-up. She plans to study exercise science. Clark’s parents are Kim and Doug Clark, and they are members of Nativity Catholic Church.

Emma Fegan signed with Thomas More University (Crestview Hills, Ky.) to play softball. Fegan was an all-conference player, and her team was two-time county and conference champions, 2022 Indiana State champions and 2023 Indiana State runner-up. She plans to study exercise science and is the daughter of KG and Sean Lynch. They are members of St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church.

Sophia Ramsay signed to join the women’s track and field at Marian University (Indianapolis) under coach Katie Wise. Ramsay was a four-year varsity athlete, one of the top-five fastest Royals of all-time, a two-year MVP for sprinters and a three-time regional qualifier. She plans to study nursing and is the daughter of Kathy and Toby Ramsay. They are members of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church.

Taylor Turk signed with Franklin College (Franklin) to play women’s basketball. Turk was a three-year varsity athlete and the Ben Franklin Presidential Scholarship recipient. Her team was four-time conference champions. She plans to study elementary education and is the daughter of Erin and Tony Turk. They are members of St. Jude Catholic Church.

Roncalli girls athletes: Avery Clark, Kendra Clark, Emma Fegan, Sophia Ramsay and Taylor Turk. (Submitted photo)

Roncalli athletic director David Lauck had this to say, “Congrats to our Royal athletes committing to further their academic and athletic futures. Thanks for all of your efforts at Roncalli and best of luck.”